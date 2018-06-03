Skip to Main Content
Robert McKee to run for the Liberals in Moncton Centre

Robert McKee to run for the Liberals in Moncton Centre

Robert McKee has won the Moncton Centre Liberal nomination and will run for the party in the upcoming election this fall.

Lawyer won Saturday's nomination by acclamation, a spokesperson for the party says

CBC News ·
Robert McKee, a 32-year-old lawyer and first-term Moncton city councillor, declared his candidacy for the Moncton Centre Liberal nomination on May 17. (Submitted)

Robert McKee has won the Moncton Centre Liberal nomination and will run for the party in the upcoming provincial election this fall.

The 32-year-old lawyer was elected to Moncton city council in May, 2016, representing Ward 3, and declared his candidacy for the Moncton Centre Liberal nomination on May 17.

He won Saturday's nomination by acclamation, according to Duncan Gallant, a spokesperson for the party.

The availability to run in Moncton Centre for the Liberals opened up after Speaker Chris Collins said he wouldn't reoffer for the party.

Premier Brian Gallant suspended Collins from the Liberal caucus on the basis of allegations of harassment made by a former employee of the legislature.

Collins described Premier Gallant's handling of the allegations as "atrocious" and will finish his term as an independent.

​The election is scheduled for Sept. 24.

