The annual Legs Legs for Literacy will take place Sunday in Moncton and race director Susan Edgett says it's best described as a very inspiring event for so many.

The race is considered to be the biggest running event in the province and is a fundraiser for local literacy programs with over $674,000 raised to date.

The run starts at 8 a.m. in front of Tfront of the Delta Beauséjour and Assumption Plaza on Main Street.

"There's lots of noise, there's lots of excitement, lots of music, lots of buildup," said Edgett.

Family and friends are on hand to cheer for participants at the Legs for Literacy event in Moncton Sunday.

About 1,500 will be taking part in the full and half-marathon at 8 a.m.

About 1,900 will be participating in the 5K and 10K which starts after 15 minutes later.

"There's a lot of rush, there's a lot of excitement...I think the buzz is what gets people coming back year after year.

Over 500 volunteers will be helping at the event Sunday that includes 5k, 10k, half marathon, full marathon, and team relay.

"People who are on the course love the volunteers," said Edgett. "It's a lot of fun and very inspiring to see what some people are doing sometime for their first race or maybe it's their tenth race and it's a personal best for them, but whatevet, it's a very inspiring event."

A family event was held Saturday with children participating in 1 and 2 km runs and receiving a book.