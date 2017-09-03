The first Labour Day Rock Fest in Moncton was a trip down memory lane for Penny Wheeler.

She was on the road at 6:30 a.m. from the Annapolis Valley in Nova Scotia to see some performers she hadn't seen in decades.

Lila Mitton (right) walked three kilometres from where public transit dropped her off to get to the concert. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"Oh my god, the lineup," she said. "The groups here, I haven't seen them for probably 20 years."

One act in particular, she hadn't had a chance to relive for a half-century.

"Burton Cummings, the last time I saw him was '65," she said.

Cold beginnings

Wheeler and many others were undeterred by the cool temperatures on the day, dancing and clapping to stay warm.

Despite the chilly start, festival promoter Emery Bourque was pleased to see things running smoothly and crowds showing up.

The new River Glen Amphitheatre has never been used for a rock concert. The festival's lineup featured Burton Cummings, Gowan, the Stampeders, Nazareth and Sass Jordan.

Bourque said he was anticipating a fair-sized crowd, especially since they were breaking in the new festival grounds.

Weather concerns

While Labour Day long weekend usually signals the nearing of summer's end, the weather held a chill much more akin to mid-autumn.

"As a promoter, you're always worried about that part," Bourque said.

Festival promoter Emery Bourque says the turnout was good for the event's first time around, despite the cooler temperatures. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Luckily for him, there was no rain in the forecast.

The air at the festival grounds may have been cool, but music fans arrived ready to keep warm. Of the dozens of ticket holders carrying camping chairs, many came with blankets in tow.

Traffic concerns

Early concerns about road congestion were solved by a number of festival staff on Salisbury Road who directed cars into the parking area.

Along with RCMP cruisers, the festival had staff with road flags slowing vehicles as they approached.

While the field parking filled up, many chose to bypass the hassle altogether and took a taxi.

Others like Lila Mitton used city transit to get as close to the grounds as possible.

"I took the bus as far as it would take me and then I walked the rest of the way," she said.

Mitton shrugged off the three-kilometre hike she made from where the bus dropped her off.

But she said with a laugh, that not many others were following her lead.

'I'm impressed'

Bourque said even though it was the festival's first outing, operations were running smoothly and he credited good planning for that.

Bourque said he believed putting the event on was enough to show the festival could work in the years to come.

This is the first year for the Labour Day Rock Fest. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Lila Mitton and Penny Wheeler said they would be game to attend it next year.

"So far, I'm impressed," said Mitton.

"There's a few things that need a little improvement," said Wheeler.

"But it's the first time, right? First kick at the can, they'll improve every year."