A children's centre in Saint John believes it can help make education more inclusive for children with autism.

There have been numerous calls for a different approach to educating autistic children in New Brunswick. Parents have expressed concerns about their children being excluded from classrooms and isolated from other children. Some have just 30 minutes or an hour of classroom time a day.

Sharon Gainforth, director of the Stepping Stones Centre in Saint John, spoke at Jan. 10 meeting for parents on how to promote inclusion for their autistic children.

Gainforth, who's currently working on a PhD thesis on inclusive education for kids with autism, said parents are frustrated.

The government funds intervention at the pre-school level where children receive up to 20 hours of individual and group intervention weekly, she said. But that level of intervention stops when kids enter kindergarten and education doesn't meet their needs, she said.

Some parents in New Brunswick are concerned that their children with autism miss class because schools lack the resources to support their learning. (CBC )

Gainforth said children with autism struggle in three core areas: social communication, social interaction and restricted interests. That's where they need specific training and teaching, she said,

But, children with autism don't form core communication and interaction behaviours at the school level because there is no individual intervention.

"So what we see happening is there's a gap that keeps widening," Gainforth said. "So then, are we surprised that the parent receives a call saying Johnny has only received a half hour of school a day?"

The Stepping Stone Centre has developed a program to determine what problems children are having and what type of intervention they might need, whether it's individual or group interaction, with a goal of transitioning from individual intervention to small groups and eventually the classroom.

Jeremy Piper of Quispamsis, N.B., is one of the parents who have spoken out about the lack of inclusion for autistic children in schools. His nine-year-old son, Alex, gets about 30 minutes of classroom time per day, he says. (CBC)

Gainforth thinks her program could make a difference in schools where it could help kids get into the classroom and learning.

"Our primary focus is to ... make inclusion work and inclusion means the child learning within the classroom," she said. "But in order to do that, we need intervention — individual and small groups."

Gainforth hopes to have a pilot project of her program at a local school. She believes a solution is needed now for children with autism in the education system and the government shouldn't wait to implement new programs.

"If the school were to call us today, we could be there tomorrow," Gainforth said. "I can assure you that we would be there and we can make a difference in the [children's] lives."