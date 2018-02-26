A Moncton mother of a 16-year-old with Type 1 diabetes says she is happy to hear the provincial government will change the cutoff age for a program that helps diabetic patients with the purchase of insulin pumps and supplies.

Belinda Renton said the news that the program will expand to include young adults up to the age of 25 is a relief. The current program helps families with children 18 years old or younger.

"My daughter and I have been already discussing what we can do once she goes to university, after university, how long the pump's going to last her," Renton said.

Renton said her daughter Samantha was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was two and has been using an insulin pump since she was ten, after the family found the pump was easier to manage then daily injections.

Insulin pumps cost approximately $5,000 and usually last four to five years. Renton said the family planned to get Samantha a new pump before she turned 18 so it would last through university. They hoped upon graduation Samantha would secure a job with good health benefits, which would help her manage the costs of the pump.

On average, supplies for Samantha's insulin pump cost $300 a month.

Change takes effect in April

Renton said with the age cutoff raised to include young adults up to 25, her daughter doesn't have to stress over thoses costs and can concentrate on other things.

"Now with this new expansion program, this allows her her university time, it allows her enough time to get in a position career-wise where she'll end up with the medical insurance in order to get herself a new pump."

The change to the program will come into effect on April 1, with the Department of Health investing $300,000 into the expansion.

"The use of insulin pumps instead of (multiple) daily injections will lead to better management of diabetes and so reduce avoidable hospitalizations and improve the health and quality of life for New Brunswickers living with diabetes," said Health Minister Benoit Bourque.

Applications to the program will be assessed based on income.