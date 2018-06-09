4th case of highly contagious horse disease found in N.B. since May

A horse in the Fredericton area has been diagnosed with the highly contagious horse disease strangles. It's the fourth lab-confirmed case in New Brunswick since May.

Officials with the province's Department of Agriculture would not say where the horse is housed, citing privacy reasons.

Strangles has also been found in Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

Earlier this month, Saint John's Rockwood Park was closed to the public and wagon rides were cancelled due to the presence of the highly contagious disease. More than a dozen horses were put under quarantine as a precaution.

Strangles can cause excess mucus, cough and fever in horses as well as abscess swelling under the jaw and throat. The infection does not spread to people or other animals.