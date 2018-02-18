Codiac RCMP are investigating a home invasion in Moncton, N.B., that left two people injured Sunday morning.

Four people entered a West Lane home with a weapon and attacked a 31-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman around 1 a.m., said RCMP Sgt. Andre Pepin.

Pepin did not specify what type of weapon was used or how badly the victims were injured.

RCMP say the four suspects are two men and two women.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.