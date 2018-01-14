As people in the Sussex area were dealing with receding floodwaters after a major rainfall Saturday, a family of five just south of the town was forced from their rented home due to a furnace oil leak, according to a release issued by the Canadian Red Cross.

Fire officials checked fuel vapour levels in the home and asked the couple and their three children to leave until the leak could be repaired and lingering fumes ventilated, said the Red Cross in the statement.

One of the children was taken to the hospital for exposure to fumes, but was soon released, the rest of the family was unharmed.

The cleanup could take several days so the Red Cross has put the family up in a hotel in the meantime.