A 22-year-old man from Elsipogtog First Nation was killed in a hit and run in Saint-Charles, N.B., Saturday evening.

The man was waiting for a drive home on the shoulder of Saint-Charles Sud Road, when he was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene, according to RCMP Sgt. Pat Tardif,

The man was found by his friends who happened to drive by and spot him, said Tardif.

The man died at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the area and police are looking for any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything.

A GMC truck sign was found at the scene of the collision, said Tardif, and they say it's possible that type of vehicle may have been involved.

According to multiple Facebook posts, a vigil is set to take place in Elsipogtog Sunday evening to remember the victim.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611 or Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).