More than a week after it happened, no one is saying why the head of Fredericton's food bank and Greener Village community food centre has been fired.

Elizabeth Crawford Thurber was fired from her job as executive director of the Fredericton Food Bank and Greener Village. (Elizabeth Crawford Thurber/Facebook)

Elizabeth Crawford Thurber worked for the food bank for 33 years and was part of getting it set up when she was an active member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. In 2011, it moved to a 22-acre plot and expanded into a community kitchen, garden, and clothing outlet.

Volunteer Brian Duplessis confirmed the firing, calling it "shameful."

As a former executive director of the United Way, and board member board for a year, he said the firing will make people wonder if Crawford Thurber did something wrong.

"One of the things when someone is fired from a job, and it gets in the news, there are always some whispering that 'I wonder what the person did wrong?'" said Duplessis. "I want to state, unequivocally, Elizabeth Crawford Thurber has done nothing wrong. She has done nothing but devote her life to the vulnerable people of this community.

"What is being done today, by this church, and it's the church, don't say anybody else, it's the church, what it is doing is absolutely shameful."

Church member only board

The board operating the food bank was formerly made up of 13 church and non-church members. Now it is composed of seven members, all from within the church.

"In regards to the termination of Elizabeth Crawford Thurber, this was an internal decision based upon confidential human resource issues," board president Alex Boyd said in a telephone message.

Volunteer Brian Duplessis calls the firing 'shameful.' (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

"We cannot comment further. However we would like to reassure the community that Fredericton Food Bank, and Greener Village, will continue to supply the needs of our clients. There will be no change to the ongoing service we provide."

Crawford Thurber did not return a call to CBC News.

Staff at Fredericton Food Bank and Greener Village were notified of the firing in a letter from Boyd and vice-president Deirdre Sorensen.

The letter stated Crawford Thurber was no longer employed as of June 11.

"Please be advised that Elizabeth Crawford Thurber is no longer allowed on the premises, nor should any information regarding the business, staff, volunteers, or clients of FCSI – Greener Village be shared with her verbally or in writing."

The letter said board members would be onsite on June 12 to discuss transition plans.