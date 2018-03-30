Girls take to the ice in Dieppe's 1st Female Hockey Jamboree

The first annual Female Hockey Jamboree in Dieppe, N.B., is underway Friday and Saturday, giving girls under nine a chance to play against each other.

"Our girls were kind of left playing against boys locally, which is great, they love it, love playing against boys. But we kind of wanted to get all the girls' teams together," said said Jennifer Tower, one of the organizers.

Tower's daughters, aged five and seven, both play hockey. She said the event gives the girls a chance to be with other teams around the province and "really have them play a fun weekend."

There are about 12 teams in the tournament, higher than expected for the first year, Tower said. Most of the players are under nine years old.

Organizer Stephanie Friolet is the mother of a six-year-old who's playing in the jamboree.

"They haven't had that much chance to play against other teams that are all female, so this is going to be quite fun for them."

There is also a pizza party planned for Friday night, at which former Olympian Stacy Wilson will hand out a sportsmanship award.

The organizers hope to make the tournament an annual event and eventually expand it to include older girls as well.