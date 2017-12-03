The missing 15-year-old girl from Harvey, N.B., has been located safe and sound.
She was reported missing by her family on Nov. 30.
RCMP are thanking the public for their assistance.
By Cody MacKay, CBC News Posted: Dec 03, 2017 9:47 AM AT Last Updated: Dec 03, 2017 9:47 AM AT
The missing 15-year-old girl from Harvey, N.B., has been located safe and sound.
She was reported missing by her family on Nov. 30.
RCMP are thanking the public for their assistance.
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Cloudy
0°C
Light Snow
2°C
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Mostly Cloudy
-1°C
Light Snowshower
0°C
Audio
Political Panel - Inclusion - Nov 23
47:05
Does the Inclusion program need to be modified? If it is modified, what changes would be appropriate? The political panel addresses those points.
Video
The lion, the witch and the... parking lot?
1:48
Students in Fredericton are protesting the price of parking passes, saying an unpaved, potholed lot behind the Aitken Centre at the University of New Brunswick is frequently the only place to deposit their vehicles.
Video
Rusty the knight has been returned
0:34
A suit of armour stolen from a Saint John store has been returned.
Video
Political Panel Nov. 2
33:53
The panel assembles to discuss Premier Brian Gallant's ultimatum to Liberal MLA Donald Arseneault: quit the second job as a government relations officer or sit as an independent.
CBC IN BEIRUT
Saudi-Iran tensions put Lebanon, Hezbollah back in regional spotlight
ABC suspends journalist over Michael Flynn report
Ottawa pressed on new registry to flush out mystery corporations
Marketplace
Air Canada's 'ancillary' fees for customers add up to big bucks
Rat race
Rats sniffing out landmines speed up process of a mine-free world
ASTEROID SPACESHIP?
Cigar-shaped rogue
On Trudeau's 2nd trip to China, time may be ripe to advance free trade
Q&A
Legendary Tina Brown talks Trump, Royals, '80s excess
World's first SMS text message sent 25 years ago
Why it can suck to fly in Canada: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
Winter warrior
Winter warrior: Learn how to run in the cold from experts who say it's more fun than you think
Former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner files appeal in sex assault case
Gluten sensitivity
Your 'gluten sensitivity' might be fructan sensitivity
'This is a major discovery': Explorers find massive ice-age cavern beneath Montreal
Trump signals a change to his story on why he fired Flynn