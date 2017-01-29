After two people died this week from carbon monoxide poisoning and another 31 people are in hospital with what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning in relation to the New Brunswick ice storm, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization has some advice about how to use generators during a power outage.

Don't run generators inside

Generators produce carbon monoxide, a colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that can be life threatening, so operate them outside. Don't operate a generator in an attached garage because carbon monoxide can still enter a home through the attached garage. Cooking inside with an open flame can also produce carbon monoxide.

Maintain some distance

Keep generators outdoors, but not too close to windows or doors because the exhaust can still enter a home. Keep the generator's muffler pointed away from the home.

Don't leave generators unattended

People need to keep an eye on a generator, as well as shut it off when refuelling. Wait until the generator is cold before refueling in case gas spills on the muffler and starts a fire.

Understand your generator's power capabilities

Prioritize your most important power needs, especially when using a small generator.

Keep power supply to carbon monoxide detectors

Make sure your generator is capable of providing power for a carbon monoxide detector as a backup for the device's battery supply. In all cases, have a professional set up a generator to power a home.