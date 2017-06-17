A pair of fires in two New Brunswick communities have displace eight people, who are now being helped by the Canadian Red Cross.

A couple and two children were forced out of their bungalow in Rothesay after a fire Friday night.

The Red Cross has provided shelter as well as food and clothing to them.

The organization also came to the aid of another family of four when their home, located about 20 kilometres southeast of Edmundston, was also destroyed by fire.

There are no injuries to report from either scene.