Freezing rain warning lifted for northern New Brunswick

Freezing rain warning put in place Friday mid-morning, lifted shortly after noon

CBC News
Freezing rain over low-lying areas in Northern New Brunswick is expected to change to rain near noon Friday, Environment Canada says. (Jean-Pierre Robin/Radio-Canada)

A freezing rain warning for parts of northern New Brunswick has now been lifted.

Environment Canada issued the warning Friday morning for the Acadian Peninsula, the Bathurst and Chaleur regions, Campbellton and eastern Restigouche County, calling for freezing rain turning to rain near noon.

The warning was lifted shortly after noon.

There are currently no weather warnings or statements in New Brunswick.

