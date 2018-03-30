Freezing rain warning lifted for northern New Brunswick
A freezing rain warning for parts of northern New Brunswick has now been lifted.
Freezing rain warning put in place Friday mid-morning, lifted shortly after noon
Environment Canada issued the warning Friday morning for the Acadian Peninsula, the Bathurst and Chaleur regions, Campbellton and eastern Restigouche County, calling for freezing rain turning to rain near noon.
The warning was lifted shortly after noon.
There are currently no weather warnings or statements in New Brunswick.