Ice pellets or freezing rain could make driving difficult in parts of New Brunswick on Tuesday, Environment Canada says.

A low-pressure system approaching from Ontario will start to spread snow into western New Brunswick late Monday. This will change to rain by Tuesday morning over most regions and taper off in the afternoon.

There is a chance of ice pellets or freezing rain during the changeover, the weather service said. Conditions may be messy, especially for drivers.

Environment Canada said snowfall amounts could exceed 15 centimetres, with the highest amounts expected over northwestern New Brunswick.