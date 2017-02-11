New Brunswick is hosting its first sledge hockey jamboree this weekend at the Grant Harvey Centre in Fredericton.

The Fredericton Ice Caps will take on Team Quebec and Team Nova Scotia in what organizers are calling a fun event to promote an "up and coming" sport.

There is no admission fee, and the teams aren't competing for medals.

"It's just to get everyone together to put a nice showcase on for the public to show sledge hockey," Shane Dunnett said on New Brunswick's Information Morning Fredericton.

Prince Edward Island hosted the 2016 World Sledge Hockey Challenge in December. (Matthew Murnaghan/Hockey Canada)

Dunnett said the sport is catching on in New Brunswick as it has in the other Maritime provinces.

"We made some huge growth in the last year or so," he said. "I met a group of people through Easter Seals. They had the same vision I did about growing the sport."

The sport is similar to regular hockey — with a goalie, two defencemen and three forwards on the ice — but is played on a sledge and the players use two short sticks to shoot and pass. On the butts of the sticks are metal picks that allow players to propel themselves down the ice.

"It takes conditioning," Dunnett said. "The first few practices are tough until you get your push down."

Game times Saturday are at 11 a.m., noon, and 7:30 p.m. Sunday's times are 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.