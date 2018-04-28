New
Day 2 of the Fredericton Flood 2018
EMO advises caution to onlookers venturing close to waterways
Water levels in Fredericton have risen to 8.2 metres and are expected to remain there over the next 48 hours. Many people ventured down to the St. John River to have a look at the flooding.
The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says people should remain on alert and be cautious near the waterways.
Here are some pictures taken Saturday, on Day 2 of the flooding.