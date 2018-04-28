Day 2 of the Fredericton Flood 2018

Water levels in Fredericton have risen to 8.2 metres and are expected to remain there over the next 48 hours. Many people ventured down to the St. John River to have a look at the flooding.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says people should remain on alert and be cautious near the waterways.

Here are some pictures taken Saturday, on Day 2 of the flooding.

Fog adds a ghostly atmosphere as onlookers check out the flooding in downtown Fredericton. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

One resident and his cats were helped to dry land. (Philip Drost/CBC)

Shelby Lyons has been helping bring hay to the FREX for the horses evacuated from flooded farms. She was relieved to see levels on the Nashwaak River near her farm recede. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Yellow tape warns motorists to not drive on a flooded University Avenue. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

Many onlookers used the vantage point on the pedway over Sainte Anne's Point Drive to have a closer look at the flooding. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)