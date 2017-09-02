The first Freddy Beach Doggie Dip took place Saturday at Queen Square Pool in Fredericton.

About 60 dogs of all breeds, shapes and colours took to the water to work on their bark stroke and doggie paddle.

About 60 dogs got into the action at the Freddy Beach Doggie Dip. (Shaun Waters/CBC)

There were volunteers on hand to act as lifeguards and to clean up any "presents" the swimmers left behind.

These 2 dogs weren't the only ones having a blast at the Doggie Dip at Queen Square Pool. (Shaun Waters/CBC)

Fredericton city council and Mayor Mike O'Brien, decided to give some power to the pooches and get them in the pool before it closes for the season.

Some dogs dove right in, while others watched from afar. (Shaun Waters/CBC)

The event was sponsored by a Global Pet Foods on Regent Street in Fredericton, and Prepare for Takeoff Flyball Club.