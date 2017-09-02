The first Freddy Beach Doggie Dip took place Saturday at Queen Square Pool in Fredericton.
About 60 dogs of all breeds, shapes and colours took to the water to work on their bark stroke and doggie paddle.
There were volunteers on hand to act as lifeguards and to clean up any "presents" the swimmers left behind.
Fredericton city council and Mayor Mike O'Brien, decided to give some power to the pooches and get them in the pool before it closes for the season.
The event was sponsored by a Global Pet Foods on Regent Street in Fredericton, and Prepare for Takeoff Flyball Club.