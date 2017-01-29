A festival that brings food and film together is making its way to Saint Andrews, N.B., in March.

Devour! The Food Film Fest is based in Wolfville, N.S., but it's held in more than a dozen places around the world, including Berlin and Sonoma, Calif.

"To go see a movie is one thing and to go have dinner is another. When you put them together, there's something [magical] that happens in the air. And, people love to see films and eat great food at the same time," said chef Michael Howell, the festival's executive director, on Information Morning Saint John.

Lia Rinaldo, managing director, said that a meal is served in a dining room where the film is shown. After the film, the chef talks to the audience about the meal and how it was inspired by the film, she said.

Howell said he will be cooking at the festival and there will be a chef from Saint John and one from the host Algonquin Resort in Saint Andrews.

Chefs receive a copy of the film before the event to find inspiration for the meal they are going to cook, said Howell.

"The mystery is that the guests that are sitting there won't know what the film is," he said. "Is it going to be an animation about oranges? Is it going to be a documentary about wine? Or, is it going to be a really short, cool, funny comedy about cheese?"

The film is between one and three minutes in length.

The festival is scheduled for March 17-19.

