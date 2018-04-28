More road closures affected by floodwaters across New Brunswick
City of Fredericton closes more streets as water levels rise
With rain and warm temperatures in the forecast, more roads have been closed as water levels rise in areas across New Brunswick.
The water level has risen to 8.2 metres in Fredericton, forcing the city to close more streets.
In an effort to ease traffic congestion, the city of Fredericton says people can ride on Fredericton Transit for free from Saturday to Tuesday as it runs its usual routes, not currently affected by road closures.
The city also issued a picture to show the new traffic pattern on the Westmorland Street Bridge due to so many on and off ramps being closed.
Sections of roads have also been barricaded in other parts of the province.
- Rising St. John River reaches 8.2 metres in Fredericton overnight
- 'Go home and drink some beer': 1 man's flooded Friday advice
For updates on the flood situation go to our story here.
EMO and police are warning people to obey the barricades that are in place blocking streets and roads.
We would like to reiterate the importance of obeying barricades. The flood waters are likely deeper than you expect, or roads may not be there at all. Also, driving through flood waters can potentially creating waves, and significantly damaging property.—@CityFredGov
All road closures are listed below.
Fredericton
- Lincoln Roadd at City Limits (Baker Brook)
- Carleton Street at Queen Sreet
- Water over road sign - Winslow Street
- Water over road sign- Alexandra Street
- Water over road sign- University Ave
- Shore Street
- Riverside Drive at Gibson Street
- Riverside Drive at Route 8
- Sunbury Drive
- Carleton Street
- Brunswick Street.
- Burpee Street
- Cityview Avenue
- Morrell Park
- Riverside Drive
- River Street under walking bridge
- Devonshire Drive
- Union Street at Gibson Street
- Saint Anne Point Drive
- Wilsey Road at Kimble Drive
- Vanier Highway at Slip Lane to Lincoln
- Forest Hill, Slip Lane to Lincoln
- Waterloo Overpass
- Lincoln Road at Waterloo Row
- University Avenue at George Street
- Church Street
- King Street at Saint John Street
- Lincoln Road at the Experimental Farm
- York Street at Queen Street
- Union Street off ramp
- Main Street off ramp
- Smythe Street off ramp
If anyone is looking to park downtown, the city says Brunswick Street parking garage is closed but there is free parking in Frederick Square and paid parking at the East End garage. All riverfront parking lots remain closed.
District 5
- Route 105 between Route 107 and Kinney Road
- Route 101 Central Blissville, 280 meters north of the intersection with Branch Road
- Route 105 with detour in both directions using Allison Road and Hunter Road then back on to Route 105
- Route 105 Below Hartland, detour on Route 575 and Rideout Road
- Route 105 from the Princess Margaret Bridge to McGowan's Corner
- Mouth of Keswick, around civic 300.
- Route 104 reduced to one lane for 3 km around civic address 300
- Tweedside Road closed for 8.9 km from Route 3 Brockway
- Route 690 will close at 3 p.m.
- The Tripp Settlement Road in Keswick Ridge for 1.5 km from Route 105
- Kenneth Road in Glassville from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road
- Campbell Hill Road in Carlow from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road
- Debec Road in Debec between civic numbers 454 and 485
- Frasier Road in Brighton between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road
District 6
- Route 105 Salmon River Bridge area between Lucy's Gulch and Cantello.
- Labrie Road Between Rang 9,10 Road and Guimond Road, full closure for 2 km
- Rang 3 Road from Myrlang to David Road, dirt road section
- Route 105 2.4 kms north of Route 109
- Route 380 closed 500 metres north of Lebel Road
- Route 144 from Edmundston city limits to Riviere-Verte and between civic number 1785 and 1795 in Saint-Leonard-Parent
- Nadeau Road in Baker Brook between Joseph Mornault Road and Grand-Reed Road
- Tinker Road in Tinker off of Route 130
- Labrie Road in Saint-Quentin between Rang 9 and 10 roads and Guimond Road
- Ed Theriault Road in Rivière-Verte 500 metres from Rivière Quisbis Road
- Pleasant Street in Aroostook 100 metres from Berry Road.
District 2
- Back Road in Lyttleton from Johnson Bridge to Mullin Stream Road.
- South Barnaby Road in Barnaby one kilometre west of Route 126.
- Storeytown Road at Big Hole Brook
- Priceville Road near the settlement
District 1
- Des Buttes Road between Bertrand and Paquetville
- Mathilda Road in Middle River 150 metres from the Middle River Road.
- Mines Road from Route 430 to Nepisiquit Falls Road intersection
- Boudreau Road between Saint-Léolin and Bertrand, reduce to one lane
- Gloucester Junction Road Upper part of gravel section