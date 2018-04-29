Road closures continue on Day 3 of St. John River floods

More roads have been closed in some areas of New Brunswick as water levels continue to rise on the St. John River.

Ice jams on rivers in the northern part of the province have caused roads to be closed and homes to be evacuated.

Water levels are remaining stable in Fredericton but New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says they are keeping a close watch on rising water levels in the southern part of the St. John River basin.

The water level in Fredericton is 8.1 metres and city officials say they expect it stay at that level for most of the week.

EMO also said people the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure anticipates it may close the road to Darlings Island at high tide today.

All road closures are listed below.

Fredericton

Lincoln Road at City Limits (Baker Brook)

Carleton Street at Queen Sreet

Water over road sign - Winslow Street

Water over road sign- Alexandra Street

Water over road sign- University Ave

Shore Street

Riverside Drive at Gibson Street

Riverside Drive at Route 8

Sunbury Drive

Carleton Street

Brunswick Street.

Burpee Street

Cityview Avenue

Morrell Park

Riverside Drive

River Street under walking bridge

Devonshire Drive

Union Street at Gibson Street

Saint Anne Point Drive

Wilsey Road at Kimble Drive

Vanier Highway at Slip Lane to Lincoln

Forest Hill, Slip Lane to Lincoln

Waterloo Overpass

Lincoln Road at Waterloo Row

University Avenue at George Street

Church Street

King Street at Saint John Street

Lincoln Road at the Experimental Farm

York Street at Queen Street

Union Street off ramp

Main Street off ramp

Smythe Street off ramp

Lincoln Road at Vanier Industrial

University Avenue at Charlotte Street

Burpee Street at Floral Street

Burpee Street at Hildebrand Street

If anyone is looking to park downtown, the city says Brunswick Street parking garage is closed but there is free parking in Frederick Square and paid parking at the East End garage. All riverfront parking lots remain closed.

In an effort to ease traffic congestion, the city of Fredericton says people can ride free on Fredericton Transit from Saturday to Tuesday as it runs its usual routes, not currently affected by road closures.

NBEMO and city officials are reminding motorists to obey closure notices and to not drive around barricades or move them.

District boundaries for New Brunswick from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. (GNB)

District 5

Route 690 Pond Stream Road to Douglas Harbour Road

Route 105 between Route 107 and Kinney Road

Route 101 Central Blissville, 280 meters north of the intersection with Branch Road

Route 105 with detour in both directions using Allison Road and Hunter Road then back on to Route 105

Route 105 Below Hartland, detour on Route 575 and Rideout Road

​Route 105 from the Princess Margaret Bridge to McGowan's Corner

Mouth of Keswick, around civic 300.

Route 104 reduced to one lane for 3 km around civic address 300

Tweedside Road closed for 8.9 km from Route 3 Brockway

The Tripp Settlement Road in Keswick Ridge for 1.5 km from Route 105

Kenneth Road in Glassville from West Glassville Road to West Cross Road

Campbell Hill Road in Carlow from civic number 60 to West Glassville Road

Debec Road in Debec between civic numbers 454 and 485

Frasier Road in Brighton between Mainstream Road and Ashland Road

District 6

Route 105 Salmon River Bridge area between Lucy's Gulch and Cantello.

Labrie Road Between Rang 9,10 Road and Guimond Road, full closure for 2 km

Rang 3 Road from Myrlang to David Road, dirt road section

Route 105 2.4 kms north of Route 109

Route 380 closed 500 metres north of Lebel Road

Route 144 from Edmundston city limits to Riviere-Verte and between civic number 1785 and 1795 in Saint-Leonard-Parent

Nadeau Road in Baker Brook between Joseph Mornault Road and Grand-Reed Road

Tinker Road in Tinker off of Route 130

Labrie Road in Saint-Quentin between Rang 9 and 10 roads and Guimond Road

Ed Theriault Road in Rivière-Verte 500 metres from Rivière Quisbis Road

Pleasant Street in Aroostook 100 metres from Berry Road.

District 2

Back Road in Lyttleton from Johnson Bridge to Mullin Stream Road.

South Barnaby Road in Barnaby one kilometre west of Route 126

Storeytown Road at Big Hole Brook

Priceville Road near the settlement

District 1

Des Buttes Road between Bertrand and Paquetville​

​Mathilda Road in Middle River 150 metres from the Middle River Road

Mines Road from Route 430 to Nepisiquit Falls Road intersection

Boudreau Road between Saint-Léolin and Bertrand, reduce to one lane

Gloucester Junction Road Upper part of gravel section