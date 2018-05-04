Water levels stable in Edmundston region, says EMO

While water levels in local rivers have stabilized, Edmundston's EMO co-ordinator says officials are expecting it to start going down in the next couple of days.

Jacques Doiron said rain overnight on Friday will bring the level back up a bit but he expects it to fall again Saturday.

The rivers impacting the city and region include Madawaska River, Rivière-à-la-Truite, Iroquois River and the St. John River.

Doiron said people living on Baisley Road along the Madawaska River are affected because water levels are getting high.

"It's not surrounding any houses but some of them are getting a little bit of water in their basements."

Doiron said others are still impacted by the closure of the little Rue des Chalets bridge, which requires repairs before it can be reopened. People who live on the south side of the bridge have all moved their cars to the north side and are permitted to travel back and forth on foot.

"No one has been evacuated but they can't cross the bridge with their vehicles," he said.

The Department of Transportation will conduct an inspection to determine how much damage was done when the ice jam on Middle River forced water onto Matilda Street, outside Bathurst. (Submitted by Ken McGee)

Doiron said Route 144 will remain closed between between Smith Road and Rivière-Verte for some time because of the damage the flooding has caused.

People living along the North Tetagouche River had to be rescued on Saturday by emergency crews. There is still a lot of snowpack in northern New Brunswick. (Submitted by Ken McGee)

Meanwhile in the Bathurst area, Ken McGee, the emergency management co-ordinator for Restigouche and Chaleur, said the ice jams on the Middle River and the Tetagouche River are no longer causing flooding for residents on Matilda Road and Elliot Lane.

An ice jam had diverted the river onto Matilda Road for four days. In North Tetagouche, eight residents of Elliot Lane were evacuated from their homes after an ice jam flooded the area.

McGee, who is now in Saint John assisting with the flooding in that region, said they can now return to assess the damage.

McGee added those affected can apply for assistance from the province's disaster financial assistance program and more information is available online.