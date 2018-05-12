Water levels to dip below flood stage for most of New Brunswick by early next week

As water levels along the St. John River steadily recede, municipalities are ramping up efforts to clean up from flooding that devastated parts of the province.

On Friday, water levels in Fredericton dropped below flood stage for the first time in about two weeks.

Friday also marked the reopening of the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton, as army engineers were mobilized to flood-affected areas to assess damage to roads and bridges.

Water levels continue to drop

By early Saturday morning, water levels were roughly six metres along the St. John River near Fredericton, half a metre below flood stage, according to real-time data provided by the federal government.

In Maugerville, water levels were at 5.8 metres and below flood stage for that part of the river.

However, in the Saint John area, levels were at 4.5 metres Saturday morning, still slightly above flood stage.

According to the province's latest Riverwatch forecast, water levels for most parts of the province should drop below flood stage by early next week.

The forecast says water levels should be at 5.2 metres in the Fredericton area by Tuesday, while levels should be at 3.9 metres in the Saint John region by Monday.

In Sheffield-Lakeville Corner and Jemseg, water levels could still be above flood stage next week.

Recovery begins

The flood has brought in a mountain of debris that residents will be forced to clean up from their yards, including this washing machine in Fredericton. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

Now that the worst of the flooding appears to be over, recovery efforts across the province are in full swing.

New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) has launched a website with information for property owners on cleanup, safety and details on volunteering.

The Saint John EMO is also looking for people to sign up for a "volunteer blitz" to help homeowners affected by flooding move debris to the curb.

Those interested can register at Harbour Station. Orientation on Saturday and Sunday takes place at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. but EMO staff will accommodate those who can't register at those times.

Volunteers can also register at the following community support centres:

Denis Morris Community Center, 330 Greenhead Road

North Depot, 14 Macintosh Road

KBM, 2452 Westfield Road

Volunteers will be assigned to teams and shuttled to various flood-impacted areas across the city.

In Fredericton, the city is offering a special debris pick-up service for property owners impacted by flooding until May 28.

Residents are asked to put all of their debris and flood-related waste curbside, including broken appliances, drywall, carpet and clothes.

Any household hazardous materials should be piled separately from flood debris, and wet building materials should be torn up as soon as possible to avoid mould buildup, the city said in a news release on its website.

Army arrives, Trudeau visits

About 25 soldiers are already on the ground in Grand Bay-Westfield and a similar number are in the Fredericton area. (Connell Smith/CBC)

Army engineers were mobilized Friday to help provincial authorities with mitigation measures and assist in planning and co-ordinating relief efforts.

Premier Brian Gallant announced Thursday that he has asked the Canadian Armed Forces to conduct a reconnaissance mission to determine what, if any, support it could provide now that floodwaters have started to recede.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale confirmed later that day via Twitter that the federal government would step in.

However, Gallant later said the agreement came with some "caveats."

"The Canadian Armed Forces personnel — and this is important, I believe, for New Brunswickers affected by the floods to know — will not engage in post-flooding damage cleanup or other such tasks that would place the Canadian Armed Forces in competition with local industry," he said during an unrelated news conference in Moncton on Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited a flood incident command post in Oromocto late Friday afternoon, before heading out on a Coast Guard vessel to tour affected communities along the St. John River. (CBC)

The military will not make final determinations as to the "serviceability or safety" of civilian infrastructure either, he said.

That responsibility rests with the provincial government, said Gallant.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Oromocto late Friday afternoon visiting an incident command post and touring affected communities along the St. John River with the premier and local MPs.

"Even though the waters are lower, you know that there's been tremendous flooding, [a] tremendous number of people impacted and of course the work on the cleanup is going to come in the coming weeks and months. It's still going to be a real issue," Trudeau said during a brief statement to reporters.