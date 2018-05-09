Want to know how fast floodwaters are receding? We have a chart for that
Affected by flooding? See the forecast for your community.
The worst of the flood has passed and water levels are crawling back to flood level in communities between Fredericton and Saint John.
It could be next week, however, before some areas dip below flood stage, and emergency officials are still conducting evacuations.
Check out the water level forecast level in your community: