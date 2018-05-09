Skip to Main Content
Want to know how fast floodwaters are receding? We have a chart for that

Affected by flooding? See the forecast for your community.

CBC News ·
Floodwaters approach a home in Maugerville, where water levels will continue to be above flood stage into the weekend. (Alex Vietinghoff/CBC)

The worst of the flood has passed and water levels are crawling back to flood level in communities between Fredericton and Saint John. 

It could be next week, however, before some areas dip below flood stage, and emergency officials are still conducting evacuations. 

Check out the water level forecast level in your community:

Information provided by the province's River Watch system. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

