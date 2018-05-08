With water levels dropping, here is the one chart you need to see

Emergency officials say the end of the severe flooding is in sight, but water levels in the lower basin of the St. John River are forecast to remain above flood stage until the weekend.

The latest five-day River Watch outlook suggests water levels in flood-ravaged communities will recede considerably in the next 72 hours, though flooding will persist in areas just downriver from Fredericton.

Grand Lake, Jemseg and Sheffield are projected to sit at about a metre above their respective flood stages on the weekend. Check out the water level forecast level in your community: