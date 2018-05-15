Federal flood-relief support wraps up in New Brunswick

As the waters recede, so has the on-site support from the federal government.

Members of the Armed Forces, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans have concluded their work early this week in assisting the flood relief effort, according to the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

The coast guard and DFO offered their vessels for patrol and rescue operations in areas along the St. John River's lower basin, while about 60 army engineers from the 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown assessed damage to roads and bridges from the historic flooding.

EMO spokesperson Geoffrey Downey said the troops performed assessments on two bridges, 130 damaged areas and 350 kilometres of transportation routes. They finished their work Tuesday, he said.

More than 150 provincial roads, bridges and culverts were affected by flooding, and there were many closures. About three dozen traffic advisories as a result of flooding remain Tuesday as Department of Transportation and Infrastructure crews work to restore road access.

The flood destroyed part of Ragged Point Road in Saint John. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

The EMO continues to assist flood victims and take stock of the damage — though "it's going to take a while" before a dollar figure is set, Downey said.

Health and safety inspection teams have been deployed to flooded areas to assist people safely reoccupy their homes. More than 1,800 people were displaced by flooding.

"The big thing people need to know is to register," Downey said.

The provincial government is encouraging property owners to report flood-related damages by calling 1-888-298-8555 and register for the Disaster Financial Assistance program. Owners are asked to document the damage and save any receipts.

Downey said it gives the EMO has a better idea of what resources are needed and where to allocate them.

Jemseg is the only community with water levels above flood stage on Monday. Downey said levels should dip below flood level in a day or two.

