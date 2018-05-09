Floodwaters may have contaminated much of this season's fiddleheads

A New Brunswick favourite may be off the menu for many people in the province this spring.

The Emergency Measures Organization and the Department of Health is warning that fiddleheads found growing in flooded areas may be contaminated and unfit to eat.

"Fiddleheads which may have been exposed to floodwaters may not be safe to eat," said Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, the regional medical officer of health.

It's not clear exactly which areas could be contaminate.

Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey, the regional medical officer of health, answers questions during a press conference Wednesday in Fredericton. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"We don't have a mechanism to be able to determine that in every area where fiddleheads grow in the wild so we ask people to use their best judgment that if it's an area where there's been flooding the safer option is not to consume it," Lamptey said.

Harvested from riversides each year after the annual freshet this year's crop is at risk of containing contaminants from raw sewage, fuels and chemicals leaked into rivers following this year's record high floods.

"Due to the extent of flooding in private and commercial properties, we do not recommend harvesting or buying wild edible plants which would have been budding or had their edible portions exposed to the flood waters," said Lamptey

UPDATED: Edible wild plants, including fiddleheads, exposed to flood waters, are possibly contaminated and unsafe to eat. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbflood2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbflood2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/yiIdGeAtZK">pic.twitter.com/yiIdGeAtZK</a> —@NBEMO_OMUNB

And some fiddlehead harvesters agree with the warning for certain rivers.

"Basically, all the St. John and the Jemseg," said Dwight Thornton, owner of Fiddlehead Heaven in Windsor, N.B. "But the Tobique and Restigouche, those are going to be some good fiddleheads."

"But it's going to hurt the people buying and selling that's for sure."

Fiddleheads play an important role in New Brunswick, from a beloved food to prominent cultural symbol. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Thornton said he's been picking fiddleheads for 56 years. Retired as of this year, he said it's not the first time the province has warned of contamination of the spring delicacy.

"They did this in 2010, too," said Thornton.

The spring plant plays a large role in New Brunswick culture. In addition to being the main ingredient in dozens of seasonal dishes, fiddleheads are featured in everything from statues to road signs.