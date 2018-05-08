$321K raised for growing number of N.B. flood victims, says Red Cross

The Canadian Red Cross is reporting a jump in the number of flood evacuees in New Brunswick as well as a jump in donations, with $321,000 raised so far.

Nearly 1,400 people had registered as evacuees by Tuesday afternoon — an increase of about 100 since Monday.

But officials say the actual number is likely much higher because many of the people displaced by the historic flooding have not registered.

Of the registered evacuees, about 43 are staying at an emergency shelter at the University of New Brunswick's Saint John campus. Thirty-one others are housed at the Fredericton campus.

More than 150 are in hotels while the rest are believed to be staying with family or friends.

Aylssa Mulrooney, who has been lodged at the UNBSJ residence for a week, is anxious to get back into her apartment on Dominion Park Road.

"But definitely thankful for what they're doing here for us," she said. "Putting us up here and giving us a place to stay. And you know, feeding us. You can't really ask for much more than that."

It's hard when you're not home. - Lolita Fox, evacuee

Louise Armstrong, is the volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army's emergency disaster services. She also runs a mobile kitchen that provides meals to evacuees like Mulrooney, and said "everyone who comes to the window tends to have a different demeanour.

"You know, everyone is dealing with this differently. And we have to be aware of that."

Appeal for donations launched

​Bill Lawlor, provincial director for the Red Cross, wants to get a better sense of who needs help by hearing from other people who fled their flooded homes.

The agency has announced an appeal for donations to assist those affected. The money will be used for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, and preparedness.

Red Cross director Bill Lawlor says anyone who wants to help can donate to the Canadian Red Cross' New Brunswick Flood Appeal. (Rachel Cave/CBC)

Lawlor said many people likely expected the flood to be short-lived, like previous floods, and that they would be able to manage.

But the flooding has been unprecedented.

"What we need to know before we can start to distribute this assistance is how many people have been affected," said Lawlor.

"We know how many people have registered now ... but how many out there have not registered with us?"

Lolita Fox is registered. She's living with very few supplies in an apartment she's sharing with two other evacuees — all of them cut off by flooding in Saint John's Dominion Park.

"I'm missing being home," she said. "With my cat, my little cuddle buddy, doing my own thing. Walking to Dominion Park for exercise and what not. It's hard when you're not home."

Anyone interested in donating can call 1-800-418-1111 or visit www.redcross.ca.