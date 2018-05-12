A bit of laughter in the face of disaster as couple checks flooded N.B. cottage

An elderly New Brunswick couple lost everything in their cottage to floodwaters, but they are still able to laugh in the face of disaster.

Their son, Shawn McNee posted a video of his 75-year-old father Robert trying to enter the cottage on Grand Lake, which is one of the worst-hit areas.

WARNING: the video contains graphic language.

The video begins with McNee's 72-year-old mother, Darlene, chuckling as her husband fumbles to the door in knee-high rubber boots in the murky water with pitchfork in hand.

He gets the door open and peers in, but tells his wife he can't make it inside.

On his way out, he loses his balance and falls belly-first into the murky water — all while his wife laughs.

Darlene says Robert didn't get hurt and that he even drove home, wrapped in a blanket, sitting on a plastic freezer bag.

She told him he was going have to take a hot shower to get the nasty germs off or he wasn't getting into bed with her that night.

The McNees estimate the damage to their cottage at well over $100,000 and are hoping the province will extend an

assistance program to cover cottage owners.