Flood 2018: CBC New Brunswick hosts special radio show Saturday morning

Are you affected by flooding along the St. John River? Do you have a question you want answered?

CBC New Brunswick will broadcast a special one-hour program dedicated to the New Brunswick flood at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Hance Colburne, host of Information Morning Saint John, will be joined by Premier Brian Gallant, an official from the Emergency Measures Organization and other guests to help answer any questions.

The show will provide the latest information on the worst spring flood in more than 80 years.

It has been more than a week since flooding began in Fredericton, and while levels are holding at about eight metres in that city, they're still rising in the southern basin of the St. John River, affecting many more communities down to the Saint John area.

It's been heartbreaking, stressful and at times dangerous, but New Brunswickers have been inspiring, hopeful and grateful for all that's being done.

If you have a story to share of having to leave your home or why you chose to stay, call 1-506-642-3305 in the Saint John area, and 1-800-668-4913 from elsewhere in the province.