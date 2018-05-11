Soldiers mobilize to provide flood relief in New Brunswick

At least 40 soldiers will provide flood relief support to the New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, according to Cpt. Jamie Tobin.

Sixteen soldiers from 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in Oromocto are en route to Island View, west of Fredericton, today to assess the damage, he said.

An additional eight members are heading to Grand Bay-Westfield, along with Lt.-Col. Chris Cotton, the commanding officer for the 4 Engineer Support Regiment.

In total, 10 teams, each consisting of four members, are set to be deployed, said Tobin.

That number could increase to 60, he said.

More information is expected to be announced at 1:30 p.m.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale confirmed in a tweet Thursday night that the federal government would provide support to New Brunswick as it recovers from unprecedented flooding that started more than two weeks ago.

Water levels reached "historic levels" in the southern part of the province, forcing more than 1,500 people from their homes and closing roadways, including the Trans-Canada Highway between Fredericton and Moncton.

The highway reopened Friday morning with one lane in each direction and reduced speed limits, New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization officials announced.

Premier Brian Gallant announced Thursday that the Canadian Armed Forces would conduct a reconnaissance mission to see what, if any, role the army can play during the flood recovery in the province.

The Gallant government has faced criticism from some residents and the Opposition for not calling in the military sooner.

But provincial and Emergency Measures Organization officials maintained they had the resources they needed during the flood itself.