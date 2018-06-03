Fishermen told to remove gear from gulf areas to protect right whales

Fishermen have until Wednesday to get their gear out of the water in five newly closed fishing zones of the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has gotten reports of North Atlantic Right Whales in the area prompting the closure of more fishing zones.

DFO said crews must remove their gear by 5 p.m. AT on Wednesday, June 6. The next 24 hours will bring high winds, so DFO is allowing a longer notice than usual.

"All gear must be removed from the closed area before the time of closure," DFO announced on its website.

The areas are:

GW35

GW36

GX35

GX36

GX37

Other grids remain closed: GU37 (portion), GU38 (portion), GU39 (portion), GU40 (portion), GV37, GV38, GV39, GV40 (portion), GW37, GW38, GW39, GW40, GW41, GX38, GX39, GX40 and GX41.

DFO couldn't say when the areas will reopen.

The closures affect the snow crab, toad crab, rock crab, lobster and whelk fisheries. Closures will also be in effect for winter flounder (fixed gear), Atlantic halibut (fixed gear) and Greenland halibut (fixed gear) when gear is left unattended.