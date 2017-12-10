A fire at a gym in Moncton overnight on Friday is being investigated as arson, according to the Moncton Fire Department.

Firefighters and Enbridge Gas responded to a fire at the United Performance Gym on Elmwood Drive in Moncton, N.B., around 11 p.m. on Friday night, after people described a "strong smell of gasoline in the area," said fire division chief Charles LeBlanc.

The gym was closed at the time and no one was hurt. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire and crews were on scene until around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigation still ongoing

LeBlanc and Codiac RCMP conducted a joint investigation to discover the origin of the fire and determined it was the result of an arsonist, LeBlanc said.

"Even in the evening while we were there we suspected there was a criminal element to it, that's why Codiac RCMP was called the evening of the fire," he said.

The investigation is still ongoing.