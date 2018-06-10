Fatal fiery crash shakes Bathurst community

A car burst into flames and exploded after hitting a concrete pillar under an overpass in Bathurst on Saturday.

Police have not yet issued a statement about the crash, but confirmed there were no survivors.

It is not known how many people were in the car.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 4 p.m. on Rough Water Road, said Curtis Bennett, who lives nearby.

"We looked outside and we could see smoke down the road so took a drive down to see," he said.

"When we got there, the car was engulfed in flames and there was quite a few people around. It had already blown up ... there was a bit of debris around."

Bennett said fiery crash has shaken the community.

Bathurst Fire Chief Donald Laffoley said the department does an in-house "diffuse and debrief" session for firefighters after major calls such as the one on Saturday.

"Through that, we determine if it's necessary to provide members more professional support. That process is underway in this case."

Members have to approach burning motor vehicles with caution in all cases, he said.

"The first priority is the safety of the public and first responders when you're dealing with flammable liquids."