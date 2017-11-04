A 43-year-old New Brunswick man died early Saturday morning after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving overturned in Bertrand, N.B., on the Acadian Peninsula, according to RCMP Sgt. Stephane Blanchard.

Around 2:30 Saturday morning, the man on the ATV left a gravel driveway heading onto Boulevard des Acadiens.

Blanchard said the man was either entering, crossing or going along the stretch of paved road when he lost control of the vehicle, and fell off the ATV.

The man hit his head on the pavement and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northeast District RCMP are still investigating.