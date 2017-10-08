After an extremely dry summer, some small scale farmers at this year's final Queen Square Farmers Market in Saint John said they are happy to be finished with what was a less than ideal growing season.

Phil Savage grows vegetables on the Kingston Peninsula and said the weather has made for a challenging year.

"Starting in June, we went on for what, three months almost before we had any significant rainfall," said Savage.

Phil Savage said his farm didn't seem much rain for about three months this summer. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

To compound the issue, Savage's farm sits on top of a hill, making it difficult to retain what little moisture there was.

Fellow farmer Nathanial Bond said the dry conditions were almost the complete opposite of those seen in 2016.

"Last year we had like the most rain in like 40 years," he said, "and this year it's been the driest in 40 years."

Because of the lack of rain, as well as some hungry deer, Bond said he had to plant almost twice the amount of seed as usual.

"I'm glad to get the season done, it's been a long season," Bond said.

Nathanial Bond's farm went from experiencing the most rain he's ever seen in 2016, to the least in one year. Bond said he's happy the harvest is over so he can move on. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Some of the crops which struggled most, according to Jamie Reynolds, were root vegetables like carrots and beets.

"After a month of no rain and it's pretty much dry about 12 inches down," said Reynolds, "those really suffered the most because those need to really suck up the water deep, deep down in the soil."

Reynolds said some people buying local vegetables will likely notice the effects on longer-season crops, like squash.

"They're not as big as they could have been," he said. "But still nonetheless, we got something."

Jamie Reynolds said the lack of rain was particularly tough on root vegetables like carrots and beets, which require deep soil moisture. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

All three farmers took some relief in the warmer autumn gracing the region.

A significant rainfall in early September, coupled with warm weather, and a lack of early frost, lengthened the growing season for plants like tomatoes and peppers.

"The fall was significantly better," said Savage.

A warm fall has allowed some farmers to make up for lost productivity caused by little rain during the peak growing season. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

The fall weather was enough to allow Savage to extend his local produce pack deliveries by about three weeks. But even with the fall boost, he said he didn't achieve the harvest he would have liked.

"The bulk of the season's growth happens in July basically," Savage said. "We just didn't get that."



