The Edmundston Police Force is asking the public for help in locating Charles Boucher.

The 56-year-old man was last seen around 8 p.m. on Nov. 1 at his home in Edmundston.

Since then the family has organized volunteers to search the wooded areas around the city.

The police have also conducted searches throughout the city and wooded areas, and received help from an RCMP helicopter that flew over the area on Saturday morning, according to Inspector Alain Lang, operations coordinator for the Edmundston Police Force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmundston Police

During their two-day search, Lang said police checked all of Boucher's favourite places to go and followed whatever leads they could.

Searches haven't turned up any evidence of Boucher's whereabouts so far, but police are still hoping for tips from the public.

The Edmundston Police Force has been searching for Charles Boucher since he was reported missing on Nov. 2. (Radio-Canada/Kassandra Nadeau-Lamarche)

"We have no clues or no leads as to where he may be," Lang said.

"We'll wait and see if the public or the family finds anything else to keep searching."

Edmundston police describe Boucher as white, five feet six inches tall, 190 pounds with medium brown eyes and medium length brown hair.

Anyone with information that would help find Charles Boucher is asked to contact the Edmundston Police Force at 506-739-2100.