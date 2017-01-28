A women's group in New Brunswick is pleased the province will seek to address women's equality in its new "family plan."

Premier Brian Gallant announced last week a new framework and stakeholder engagement process to develop what's being called the New Brunswick Family Plan.

He said the government will be seeking input on the seven pillars of the plan, which includes the advancement of women's equality.

Beth Lyons, executive director of the New Brunswick Women's Council, said it's a step in the right direction.

"The council is pleased that women's equality is a pillar of the plan and that further development of the plan will happen through a consultation process," she said in a release.

"This is an opportunity for government to address persistent inequality through policy decisions based on evidence, expertise, and the lived experiences of New Brunswickers."

Stakeholder summits

A series of stakeholder summits will be held across the province in the coming weeks, the province said.

It said the aim of the family plan is to improve the lives of New Brunswickers by addressing factors that are the biggest determinants of overall health.

The government will seek input on the following seven pillars: