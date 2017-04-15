The Saint John Fire Department responded to a fire on Pugsley Ave. at about 3:20 p.m. on Friday. (CP)

A family of four has been displaced by a fire on Friday that extensively damaged the upper part of a one-and-a-half storey house in the north end of Saint John.

There were no injuries from the fire, but a family pet was lost, said Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Eric Garland.

Heavy smoke was coming from the second storey when firefighters arrived on scene at 7 Pugsley Ave. at about 3:20 p.m. Friday, Garland said.

The Canadian Red Cross said disaster volunteers have arranged emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases for a couple and two teenaged children, and provided contacts for other organizations that may be able to provide additional support.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Most of the damage was contained to the second storey, and it's likely the home can be repaired, Garland said.