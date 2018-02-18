​Monday is Family Day, New Brunswick's newest holiday — in fact, it's the first February holiday for the province.

Many stores and services are closed across the province on Monday, so if there's shopping to be done it'll be best to do it on Sunday.

Here's a list of what's closed across the province:

Malls, grocery and liquor stores

NB Liquor stores across the province will be closed on Monday, but agency outlets may be open at varying hours.

Atlantic Superstore stores are closed.

Sobeys stores are closed.

CF Champlain is closed.

McAllister Place is closed.

Regent Mall is closed.

Schools and public services