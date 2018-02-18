Monday is Family Day, New Brunswick's newest holiday — in fact, it's the first February holiday for the province.
Many stores and services are closed across the province on Monday, so if there's shopping to be done it'll be best to do it on Sunday.
Here's a list of what's closed across the province:
Malls, grocery and liquor stores
- NB Liquor stores across the province will be closed on Monday, but agency outlets may be open at varying hours.
- Atlantic Superstore stores are closed.
- Sobeys stores are closed.
- CF Champlain is closed.
- McAllister Place is closed.
- Regent Mall is closed.
Schools and public services
- Public schools across the province are closed on family day.
- All public libraries and administrative offices will be closed. Library Services by Mail will also be suspended.
- UNB Saint John, UNB Fredericton, Mount Allison, NBCC and other post-secondary schools will have no classes but some facilities remain open.
- Fredericton Transit won't be operating.
- Codiac Transpo won't be operating.
- Government offices are closed.
- Canada Post is closed. There is no collection or delivery of mail.