A Woodstock, N.B., mother is warning people to keep a close eye on snow falling from roofs.

Dani Crandlemire Kelly rescued her two young children Thursday after they were buried under a pile of snow while playing outside.

Kelly said they were playing around in their yard at home when the incident happened.

"We just hear this great big rumbling, which I knew immediately what was happening," Kelly said. "I didn't have enough time to get to them and the snow came like a huge wave off our high, pitched roof and just piled on top of our five- and two-year-old."

"I was panic stricken obviously, completely beside myself, terrified, screaming at the top of my lungs and ran to them and started digging in the snow."

She heard a muffled scream from her five-year-old and managed to dig toward her and get them out.

"It was absolutely the most terrifying thing that I have ever, ever witnessed and I hope that I never have to go through anything like that again because a million scenarios go through your mind when your children are buried in snow in front of you."

Neither child was not harmed by the snow fall and they did not appear to realize the severity of the situation, Kelly said, although the elder one said it was hard to breathe. She advises other parents to keep an eye on their kids when temperatures could lead to snow melting and falling off of roofs.

"Don't take your eyes off the children, know where they are at all times," Kelly said. "Watch them like a hawk because it doesn't take any amount of time for an accident to happen."