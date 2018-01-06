Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an "extreme cold warning" for most of New Brunswick.

The warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates elevated health risks, such as frostbite and hypothermia.

"​A cold air mass will settle over New Brunswick for the next couple of days, and this combined with brisk west to northwest winds will give extreme wind chill values as low as minus 38 overnight tonight and Sunday morning," said the national weather service.

Areas on the southern rim and east coast just have special weather statements. With the wind chill in effect, temperatures may feel around –30 C.

The national weather service also warned people in New Brunswick to bundle up in layers and that "if it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

Power mostly restored, travel not advised

As the province dips into a deep freeze, power has been restored to all but a few New Brunswickers. As of Saturday morning, only 11 people were still without power.

The number of outages after Thursday's massive storm peaked at 19,529 customers across the province, but had dropped to 266 customers by Friday evening.

According to the province's website, due to ice patches, snow cover, and drifting snow, travel is still not recommended on some major highways throughout New Brunswick.