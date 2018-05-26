Why European ticks crawling across New Brunswick pose new problems

European ticks are on the march across New Brunswick and if you see one, nab it so it can be tested, says a Mount Allison University biology professor.

While European ticks have been in the province before because they hitch rides on birds and other animals, the concern is what they may have brought with them, said professor Vett Lloyd.

"The problem with these European ticks is not the ticks themselves, it's the diseases they carry," she told Information Morning Moncton.

"These are diseases that are new to North America, to a larger extent, and we're not expecting them and we don't necessarily have tests for them."

'They're durable creatures, any time and any place it's above zero you could encounter a tick,' says Vett Lloyd. (The Daily Climate)

While North American ticks carry Lyme disease, these European ticks carry something similar that tends to attack neurological systems and medical professionals may not be carrying out the necessary tests, said Lloyd.

Ticks generally hang around long grass, rivers, streams and wet areas.

To prevent yourself from getting bit or carrying ticks around, check yourself head to toe and keep a close eye on pets and children.

"They're durable creatures, any time and any place it's above zero you could encounter a tick," said Lloyd.

If you see a tick, bag it and send it to authorities

She said when people remove ticks, they should place them in a sealed baggie and take it to a public health office, hospital or veterinarian so that it can get tested.

"The advantage of that is that you can find out what a tick is carrying," said Lloyd.