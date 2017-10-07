The proposed Energy East Pipeline was canned on Thursday. While some are seething at the cancellation, members of at least one environmental group are breathing a sigh of relief.

The pipeline would have carried more than one million barrels of oil every day from the prairies to be refined or exported from facilities in New Brunswick and Quebec.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling said the city could have gained hundreds of jobs with the pipeline as well as upwards of $5 million each year in property tax revenue.

On the other hand, Lois Corbett, executive director of the Conservation Council of New Brunswick, let out an "immense sigh of relief" when she learned the pipeline project was cancelled.

'I wonder if we can turn the page'

The Conservation Council of New Brunswick has been fighting the project for years, claiming its existence would put the surrounding environment at risk.

Corbett said her greatest concern is protecting the province's rivers and streams and as well as the Bay of Fundy.

"I wonder if we can turn the page and now spend our time … and develop the plan to build the renewable energy efficiency economy that we need — as opposed to fighting over this pipeline project or that pipeline project," Corbett said.

Aware of job losses

The risk for oil spills in the Bay of Fundy was too large to take, she said, in implementing the Energy East Pipeline —citing the higher number of ships carrying oil in the Gulf as a threat to the fisheries and the habitat.

The proposed 4,500-kilometre Energy East pipeline would carry more than a million barrels a day of Canadian crude from Alberta to refineries and export terminals in Atlantic Canada. (The Canadian Press)

Though she's ecstatic about the end of Energy East, she admits she's still concerned about the loss of job opportunities the pipeline would have brought to the province.

"I am as aware and as concerned as anyone about the need for developing new opportunities, new jobs for New Brunswick," she said.

Now what?

Now that Energy East is finished, Corbett said the end of the pipeline should be a sobering moment for people to invest in renewable energy.

She said the economy should focus on "building jobs without the oil" and focus more on "renewable energy with retrofit at its heart."

"We don't need to invest in old markets like developing oil," she added.