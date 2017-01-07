Melanie Dunn says it still "freaks her out" every time her husband Thane walks out on stage as an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Melanie said she was raised on Elvis, and would sing his songs as a kid. Now, she sings backup with Thane's Elvis eight-piece tribute band the Cadillac Kings.

This weekend, they will be recreating Presley's Aloha from Hawaii show in 1973. They'll be at Saint John's Imperial Theatre on Saturday night and the Fredericton Playhouse on Sunday.

In 1973, Elvis Presley raised $75,000 during Aloha from Hawaii for cancer research. (Getty Images)

"It's unreal, it is just like being on stage with Elvis Presley," she said. "When he walks out, Thane, it freaks me out. To be doing this as a living is absolutely amazing for me."

It's even more amazing, Melanie said, given that about five years ago — shortly after Thane's father died of cancer — she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Doctors told her she would probably never be able to have children. Today, she is five years cancer free, and they have a son — named after Thane's father, Charlie — who'll be 17 months old on Jan 9.

"The fact that I am here today, onstage singing, and being able to make people happy, and help out people is everything to me," Melanie said.

Aloha from Hawaii was the world's first satellite telecast. It featured a song called I'll Remember You, written by Kui Lee. Kui Lee died from cancer and Elvis raised $75,000 during Aloha from Hawaii for cancer research.

'I don't think there's going to have to be a whole lot of acting onstage when we do this show.' – Thane Dunn

Thane said $2 from each ticket sold this weekend will go to the Canadian Cancer Society.

"I don't claim to be Elvis and I don't have his pocketbook, but one of the nice things we've tried to do over the years is give back to the communities that have been good to us," he said.

When he sings Elvis's songs, Thane said, he tries to relate them to things that have happened in his own life.

"There's going to be a tear or two maybe come down there. But at the same time, when you're on stage doing what you do you have to act to a certain extent, and I don't think there's going to have to be a whole lot of acting onstage when we do this show."