The New Brunswick chapter of the Electronic Products Recycling Association is seeing a lot of people across the province take advantage of the free recycling service.

The not-for-profit, industry-led organization opened its N.B. chapter in March and diverts end-of-life electronics from landfills, recycling them in an efficient and responsible manner.

New Brunswick program director Karen Ulmanis said the free-of-charge service has worked wonderfully in its first 7 months with now more than 60 drop-off centres across the province.

"The response has been great, we're really pleased with how New Brunswickers have really come out," she said.

Most of what's been recycled so far includes old TVs, printers and phones, she said. Although, computers, VCRs, DVD players, keyboards, mice, speakers, sound systems, headphones and much more can be recycled too.

"People have really been holding on to these for a long time because they really don't want them to go to a landfill," she added.

Recycle that old TV 'instead of putting it curbside'

There are some items they can't take, such as microwaves and other small appliances. A full list of what you can recycle, and where the closest collection site is, is available on their website.

"Instead of putting it curbside, you can go on our website, you enter your postal code and out pops a depot in your location," she added.

"It is quite easy to recycle now, frankly most of us don't want electronics going into our landfills and they don't have to anymore."