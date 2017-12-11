If you ask Michael Malloy, Église Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs may have one of the finest treasures in Canada.

Just before Christmas in 1967, the Edmundston church became a home for a brand new organ created by the Quebec-based and world-famous, company Casavant Frères.

It was then, as it is now, "one of the finest instruments in the country," Malloy said.

'The people of Edmundston should be quite proud of having this instrument in their town for the past 50 years.' — Michael Malloy

The organist received his master's in music in organ performance from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J., and taught music at Harbour View High School in Saint John until he retired in 2013.

To mark the anniversary of the organ, he will be playing a Christmas concert at the Edmundston church on Dec. 17.

'It is a jewel, it really is'

After many years of music, Malloy's been around a lot of organs in his time and described the towering instrument at Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs as one of his favourites and "heavenly" to play.

"Everything that could be right with an instrument is right with this instrument," Malloy said.

"When it was installed in 1967, it was one of the best organs in Canada, and even 50 years later, with everything that's happened in a half-century of organ-building, it still is one of the finest instruments in the country."

The massive organ is 50 years ago and still one of the finest in Canada, says organist Michael Malloy. (Musique Orgue Quebec)

For the concert, Malloy has selected music from Johann Sebastian Bach, Jean-François Dandrieu, Alexandre Guilmant and other well-known organists and composers.

He's been rehearsing for the concert and can't wait for people to hear it.

​"It is a jewel, it really is," he excitedly said about the organ.

"Everybody should be justifiably proud of having this instrument in the province and the people of Edmundston should be quite proud of having this instrument in their town for the past 50 years."