How you can help New Brunswick's wood ducks

Ducks Unlimited is encouraging New Brunswickers interested in building nesting boxes for wood ducks to place them in their preferred habitat — and in a place where the babies can have a soft landing.

"Typically ducks nest on the ground on riverbanks and these ducks actually nest up in trees which seems a little counter intuitive," said Dominique Williams, an education specialist at Ducks Unlimited.

She said it's funny when she tries to explain to kids how the baby ducks get from a wood box to the ground below.

"You think how in the world do they get down to the ground, but they just launch and hope for the best," she said. "They just jump to the ground so that's why it's important to make sure the placement of nest boxes are with a safe kind of bottom to catch these babies."

Bigger hole than bird house

Ducks Unlimited held an information session on nesting boxes for wood ducks Saturday in Fredericton.

Williams said the boxes — which look like a combination of a bat house and bird house except taller with a bigger hole — play a role in helping to maintain the wood duck population.

The Ducks Unlimited boxes mimic the preferred nesting habitat of wood ducks. (Shift New Brunswick/Twitter)

She said wood ducks prefer to nest in larger, dead trees, but their habitat is shrinking because of urban development, and humans' tendency to get rid of dead trees because "they're not pretty, or for a number of reasons."

Hard to recreate dead trees

"It's really hard to recreate these," Williams said.

"We can plant as many trees as we want, but they're going to take years and years and years for them to get to the size that these ducks really need, so that's why we try to mimic these cavities with the nest boxes we built."

She said it's best to set the boxes in swampy areas or lowland woodland areas — places wood ducks would naturally seek.

"If you put it in your backyard and you live in the suburbs you may not have any luck getting a resident wood duck."