Police say the 61-year-old driver of a pickup truck was arrested at the scene of a collision that closed Highway 11 in Bartibog, north of Miramichi, for close to six hours.

Sgt. Marc Beaupre of the Northeast RCMP said speed and dangerous driving are suspected factors in the crash.

He said the pickup was travelling south toward Miramichi on the east side of the Bartibog Bridge when it overtook a vehicle making a right-hand turn and went into the left lane.

A transport truck hauling a load of chip seal gravel was travelling north and tried to avoid a head-on collision by veering to the right.

A transport overturned after colliding with a pickup truck on Highway 11 in Bartibog, closing the road for about six hours. (Submitted)

Beaupre said the two trucks did hit each other on the side, causing the transport driver to lose control and overturn into the ditch. The driver was trapped in the cab of the truck and had to be cut free before being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The collision occurred at 9:30 a.m. and the highway was closed while the collision was investigated.

Crews from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure cleared the highway of the gravel that spilled, and the highway was open by 3:30 p.m.

An RCMP traffic collision analyst was on scene to determine the exact cause.

Beaupre said the pickup driver from Tracadie was released on a promise to appear in court.